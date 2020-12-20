Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 20 December 2020
Sunday، 20 December 2020 03:01 AM

Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament

Large posters and banners of terrorist slain Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani were hoisted inside the halls of the Iraqi parliament ahead of preparations to mark the one-year-anniversary of his assassination by US forces, according to a video being shared online.

According to parliamentary sources, Iraqi MPs plan to hold a memorial to mark the one-year anniversary of Soleimani’s death alongside Iraqi paramilitary commander Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes who were both killed on Jan. 3, 2020.

The sources added that official invitations were sent out to a large number of Iraqi politicians and party leaders, led by pro-Iran parties in Iraq’s parliament under the al-Fateh Alliance umbrella led by Hadi al-Amiri.

The Iraqi parliament voted in January to expel US troops following the killing of Iranian commander Soleimani and Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes after a targeted US airstrike.

