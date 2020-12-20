Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 20 December 2020
Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament Iraq, Kurdistan Region reach deal on 2021 draft budget, Senior Iraqi militia commanders arrested on corruption charges Iraqi Central Bank devalues currency against US dollar Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report ISIS claims responsibility for rocket striking Iraqi oil refinery Iraqi government spokesman resigns from Al Kadhimi's government Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 379 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths Report: Airstrikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria
Sunday، 20 December 2020 12:38 AM

Iran’s regime destroyed grave of executed champion wrestler

Iran continued its violent repression of the executed champion wrestler Navid Afkari, desecrating his grave on Thursday after his brother and father were arrested during a visit to the cemetery.

Afkari’s sister Elham posted a photograph of Navid’s ravaged grave, writing on Instagram: “You can threaten, destroy, or arrest, what are you going to do with Navid’s name and memory in people’s hearts?”

