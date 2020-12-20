Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 20 December 2020
Breaking
Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament Iraq, Kurdistan Region reach deal on 2021 draft budget, Senior Iraqi militia commanders arrested on corruption charges Iraqi Central Bank devalues currency against US dollar Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report ISIS claims responsibility for rocket striking Iraqi oil refinery Iraqi government spokesman resigns from Al Kadhimi's government Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 379 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths Report: Airstrikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 20 December 2020 12:28 AM

Human rights violations in Iran

afkari

- Iran must free 2012 Sakharov laureate Nasrin Sotoudeh and halt imminent execution of Ahmadreza Djalali

On Thursday and Friday, the European Parliament adopted two resolutions taking stock of the human rights situation in China, Iran and Egypt.

The European Union strongly condemns the arbitrary detention, sentencing and, recently, return to prison of woman human rights defender, lawyer and 2012 Sakharov Prize laureate Nasrin Sotoudeh in Iran.

 

They urge Iranian authorities to immediately and unconditionally release her and allow her to receive the healthcare she requires.


In addition, the resolution condemns the recent executions in Iran of France-based journalist Ruhollah Zam, editor of the Amad News Telegram channel, and wrestler Navid Afkari, while urging Iran to immediately halt the imminent execution of Swedish-Iranian academic Ahmadreza Djalali.

 

It calls on EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell and all EU countries to urgently intervene to try to halt plans to execute Mr Djalali, quash his death sentence and secure his immediate release.


The text asks all EU member states to jointly issue public statements and undertake diplomatic initiatives to monitor unfair trials and visit prisons where human rights defenders and other prisoners of conscience, including EU nationals, are being detained in Iran.

 

It also demands targeted EU measures against Iranian officials who have committed serious human rights violations, including the recent executions of Ruhollah Zam and Navid Afkari, as well as against those involved in gross human rights abuses, such as judges who have handed the death sentence to journalists, human rights defenders, political dissidents and activists.


The text was approved by 614 votes in favour, 12 against and 63 abstentions.

Related Stories
Read
displacement camp

Camp closures force Iraqi families back to shattered homes 16 December 2020 01:15 PM

Corona

Iraqis shed masks as economic pain overshadows coronavirus fear 16 December 2020 01:05 PM

Woman in Mosul

Iraqis slowly rebuild Mosul, with little aid from government 09 December 2020 01:13 PM

displacement camp in iraq

ISIS shadow follows families as Iraq closes camps 05 December 2020 02:03 PM

sailing in Baghdad

Sailing Baghdad’s river bends, young Iraqis rock the boat 25 November 2020 04:21 PM

displaced

Nowhere to go: Displaced Iraqis desperate as camps close 12 November 2020 01:55 PM

Behesht-e-Zahra

In Iran, a massive cemetery struggles to keep up with virus 11 November 2020 11:56 AM

DL5MEXYMR5FRDE2EPXP4RA6XRM

Text of statement from President Donald Trump 08 November 2020 12:30 AM

Comments