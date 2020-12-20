Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 20 December 2020
Breaking
Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' Posters of Soleimani, al-Mohandes hoisted inside Iraq’s parliament Iraq, Kurdistan Region reach deal on 2021 draft budget, Senior Iraqi militia commanders arrested on corruption charges Iraqi Central Bank devalues currency against US dollar Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report ISIS claims responsibility for rocket striking Iraqi oil refinery Iraqi government spokesman resigns from Al Kadhimi's government Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 379 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths Report: Airstrikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 20 December 2020 12:23 AM

European Parliament sheds light on Iranian human rights violations

nes

MEPs strongly condemn the arbitrary detention, sentencing and, recently, return to prison of woman human rights defender, lawyer and 2012 Sakharov Prize laureate Nasrin Sotoudeh in Iran. They urge Iranian authorities to immediately and unconditionally release her and allow her to receive the healthcare she requires.


In addition, the resolution condemns the recent executions in Iran of France-based journalist Ruhollah Zam, editor of the Amad News Telegram channel, and wrestler Navid Afkari, while urging Iran to immediately halt the imminent execution of Swedish-Iranian academic Ahmadreza Djalali. It calls on EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell and all EU countries to urgently intervene to try to halt plans to execute Mr Djalali, quash his death sentence and secure his immediate release.


The text asks all EU member states to jointly issue public statements and undertake diplomatic initiatives to monitor unfair trials and visit prisons where human rights defenders and other prisoners of conscience, including EU nationals, are being detained in Iran.

 

It also demands targeted EU measures against Iranian officials who have committed serious human rights violations, including the recent executions of Ruhollah Zam and Navid Afkari, as well as against those involved in gross human rights abuses, such as judges who have handed the death sentence to journalists, human rights defenders, political dissidents and activists.
The text was approved by 614 votes in favour, 12 against and 63 abstentions. For all the details, it will be available in full here. (17.12.2020)

Related Stories
Read
9D9p3gmU

Netanyahu after vaccine jab: 'I feel great. Go get vaccinated!' 20 December 2020 03:06 AM

5c6f2694-f2ca-4b88-914b-b7ef168fada8_16x9_600x338

Iran’s regime destroyed grave of executed champion wrestler 20 December 2020 12:38 AM

vaccine

Global COVID-19 cases surpass 75 million 19 December 2020 11:23 PM

Sudan protest leaders, army rulers to talk on power transfer

Sudanese protesters mark anniversary of anti-Bashir uprising 19 December 2020 11:18 PM

7

Kurdish-led SDF and Turkish-Backed Militias Continue Violent Clashes in Northern Syria 19 December 2020 04:46 PM

iran

Coronavirus restrictions extended in Iran ahead of Yalda festival 19 December 2020 04:15 PM

emmanuel-macron-poland-scaled

French Presidency: Macron's condition is 'stable' 19 December 2020 04:12 PM

5

Light magnitude 4.0 earthquake 9 km northwest of Damāvand, Iran 19 December 2020 03:53 PM

Comments