Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 19 December 2020
Breaking
Iraqi Central Bank devalues currency against US dollar Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report ISIS claims responsibility for rocket striking Iraqi oil refinery Iraqi government spokesman resigns from Al Kadhimi's government Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 379 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths Report: Airstrikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel tank Egypt condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel distribution terminal Iraq launches anti-ISIS military operation in Al Anbar province Germany hosts France, Britain for talks on Iran nuclear deal
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 19 December 2020 07:00 PM

Erbil and Baghdad Reach Agreement on 2021 Budget Bill: Minister

image-8-8
The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the federal government of Iraq have reached an agreement over Iraq’s budget bill for the year 2021, country’s Finance Minister Ali Allawi announced on Saturday.

The minister spoke to reporters from Baghdad after days of extensive dialogue with a KRG delegation in the capital.

The KRG has dispatched a high-level delegation to Baghdad where they have been negotiating a solution to the prolonged disputes between Erbil and Baghdad over budget and oil.

Head of the KRG delegation, Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, said on Friday that they were optimistic about an agreement with the federal government.
Related Stories
Read
dinar

Iraqi Central Bank devalues currency against US dollar 19 December 2020 06:46 PM

6

KIRKUK: ISIS Burns Civilian Stopped in Fake Checkpoint 19 December 2020 03:56 PM

4

Turkey Shells Border Villages of Kurdistan after Kadhimi’s Visit to Ankara 19 December 2020 03:45 PM

3

Personnel Cuts Leave USAID With Skeleton Crew to Monitor Nearly $1 Billion of Aid Programs in Iraq 19 December 2020 03:28 PM

2

Iraq vaccinates 2 million children against polio 19 December 2020 01:36 PM

1

Panic in Iraq as leaked budget draft signals devaluation 19 December 2020 01:17 PM

6

KRG Optimistic about an Agreement with Baghdad: Qubad Talabani 18 December 2020 09:25 PM

unnamed

Iraq Reports 1,362 New Covid-19 Cases, 581,811 In Total 18 December 2020 08:51 PM

Comments