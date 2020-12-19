Erbil and Baghdad Reach Agreement on 2021 Budget Bill: Minister

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the federal government of Iraq have reached an agreement over Iraq’s budget bill for the year 2021, country’s Finance Minister Ali Allawi announced on Saturday.



The minister spoke to reporters from Baghdad after days of extensive dialogue with a KRG delegation in the capital.



The KRG has dispatched a high-level delegation to Baghdad where they have been negotiating a solution to the prolonged disputes between Erbil and Baghdad over budget and oil.



Head of the KRG delegation, Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, said on Friday that they were optimistic about an agreement with the federal government.