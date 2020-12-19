Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 19 December 2020
Breaking
Iraqi Central Bank devalues currency against US dollar Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report ISIS claims responsibility for rocket striking Iraqi oil refinery Iraqi government spokesman resigns from Al Kadhimi's government Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 379 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths Report: Airstrikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel tank Egypt condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel distribution terminal Iraq launches anti-ISIS military operation in Al Anbar province Germany hosts France, Britain for talks on Iran nuclear deal
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 19 December 2020 06:46 PM

Iraqi Central Bank devalues currency against US dollar

dinar
On Saturday, Iraq devalued its currency by about 20% against the dollar, the biggest cut on record, as the cash-strapped government faces an economic crisis brought about by low oil prices and crude-production cuts.


The central bank reduced the official rate to 1,450 dinar per dollar, the first devaluation since 2003, it said in a statement. That’s from about 1,190 previously. Dollars will be resold to local banks at 1,460 dinar apiece.


The embattled nation’s central bank is taking the steps to avoid depleting its foreign-currency reserves, with the government last month seeking upfront payments in exchange for a long-term crude-supply contract.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, who came to power in May, has warned that the government will struggle to pay civil servants without raising more debt.




Related Stories
Read
image-8-8

Erbil and Baghdad Reach Agreement on 2021 Budget Bill: Minister 19 December 2020 07:00 PM

6

KIRKUK: ISIS Burns Civilian Stopped in Fake Checkpoint 19 December 2020 03:56 PM

4

Turkey Shells Border Villages of Kurdistan after Kadhimi’s Visit to Ankara 19 December 2020 03:45 PM

3

Personnel Cuts Leave USAID With Skeleton Crew to Monitor Nearly $1 Billion of Aid Programs in Iraq 19 December 2020 03:28 PM

2

Iraq vaccinates 2 million children against polio 19 December 2020 01:36 PM

1

Panic in Iraq as leaked budget draft signals devaluation 19 December 2020 01:17 PM

6

KRG Optimistic about an Agreement with Baghdad: Qubad Talabani 18 December 2020 09:25 PM

unnamed

Iraq Reports 1,362 New Covid-19 Cases, 581,811 In Total 18 December 2020 08:51 PM

Comments