Saturday, 19 December 2020
Saturday، 19 December 2020 04:46 PM

Kurdish-led SDF and Turkish-Backed Militias Continue Violent Clashes in Northern Syria

Violent clashes on Saturday were renewed between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Turkish-backed Islamist rebels near Ain Issa in the northern countryside of Al-Raqqah.

The ongoing clashes coincides with exchange of bombardment and intensive Turkish rocket fire in the area, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said.

“The clashes are concentrated on the frontlines of Jahbal, Al-Mushayrifah and the surrounding areas of Ain Issa,” the report added. “SOHR sources say that the frontlines of Jahbal and Al-Mushayrifah experience tit-for-tat clashes, amid reports of further casualties on both sides.”

There are unconfirmed reports of casualties on both sides of the confrontation.
