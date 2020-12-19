Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 19 December 2020
Breaking
Iraqi Central Bank devalues currency against US dollar Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report ISIS claims responsibility for rocket striking Iraqi oil refinery Iraqi government spokesman resigns from Al Kadhimi's government Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 379 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths Report: Airstrikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel tank Egypt condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel distribution terminal Iraq launches anti-ISIS military operation in Al Anbar province Germany hosts France, Britain for talks on Iran nuclear deal
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 19 December 2020 04:12 PM

French Presidency: Macron's condition is 'stable'

emmanuel-macron-poland-scaled

French President Emmanuel Macron’s condition is stable and the results of a medical examination reassuring, the French presidency said on Saturday in an update on his bout of coronavirus.


“The medical condition of the president is stable compared with ... Friday. He presents similar COVID-19 symptoms which do not prevent him from fulfilling his obligations,” the presidency said in a statement.


Macron said on Friday he was doing fine a day after testing positive for COVID-19, but was working at a slower pace than usual outside Paris.

Related Stories
Read
7

Kurdish-led SDF and Turkish-Backed Militias Continue Violent Clashes in Northern Syria 19 December 2020 04:46 PM

iran

Coronavirus restrictions extended in Iran ahead of Yalda festival 19 December 2020 04:15 PM

5

Light magnitude 4.0 earthquake 9 km northwest of Damāvand, Iran 19 December 2020 03:53 PM

hadi

New power-sharing government announced in Yemen 19 December 2020 11:19 AM

7

Pentagon halts Biden transition briefings 18 December 2020 09:36 PM

pomp

Pompeo: Sanctions cut Iran's military budget by 24 percent 17 December 2020 08:26 PM

Hassan-Rouhani

Rouhani says ‘no doubt’ Biden will rejoin nuclear deal, lift sanctions 17 December 2020 08:19 PM

iran n

Shortage of nurses in Iran: over 60,000 nurses infected with COVID-19 17 December 2020 08:08 PM

Comments