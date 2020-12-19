Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 19 December 2020
Iraqi Central Bank devalues currency against US dollar Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report ISIS claims responsibility for rocket striking Iraqi oil refinery Iraqi government spokesman resigns from Al Kadhimi's government Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 379 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths Report: Airstrikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel tank Egypt condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel distribution terminal Iraq launches anti-ISIS military operation in Al Anbar province Germany hosts France, Britain for talks on Iran nuclear deal
Saturday، 19 December 2020 03:56 PM

KIRKUK: ISIS Burns Civilian Stopped in Fake Checkpoint

ISIS militants on Friday night set up a fake checkpoint outside a village near Hawija, southwest of Kirkuk, and killed one young man.

The jihadists stopped a vehicle with Karim Jalal, a resident of Kubaiba village, at the wheel and killed and burned him inside his car, local security sources said.

The militants escaped the scene before the arrival of the security forces.

