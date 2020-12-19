KIRKUK: ISIS Burns Civilian Stopped in Fake Checkpoint

ISIS militants on Friday night set up a fake checkpoint outside a village near Hawija, southwest of Kirkuk, and killed one young man.
The jihadists stopped a vehicle with Karim Jalal, a resident of Kubaiba village, at the wheel and killed and burned him inside his car, local security sources said.
The militants escaped the scene before the arrival of the security forces.
