Light magnitude 4.0 earthquake 9 km northwest of Damāvand, Iran

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred 9 km northwest of Damāvand, Iran, the Iranian Seismological Center (IRSC) reported.



The quake hit at a very shallow depth of 8 km beneath the epicenter near Damāvand, Ostān-e Tehrān, Iran, early morning on Saturday 19 December 2020 at 2:35 am local time. The exact magnitude, epicenter, and depth of the quake might be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and refine their calculations, or as other agencies issue their report.



Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake should not have caused any significant damage, but was probably felt by many people as light vibration in the area of the epicenter.

Weak shaking might have been felt in Damāvand (pop. 29,100) located 9 km from the epicenter.



Other towns or cities near the epicenter where the quake might have been felt as very weak shaking include Sharīfābād (pop. 8,900) located 46 km from the epicenter, Tehran (pop. 7,153,300) 56 km away, Qarchak (pop. 251,800) 57 km away, Pīshvā (pop. 53,900) 60 km away, Varāmīn (pop. 179,600) 62 km away, Īstgāh-e Rāh Āhan-e Garmsār (pop. 49,500) 67 km away, Eqbālīyeh (pop. 36,700) 70 km away, and Āmol (pop. 199,400) 81 km away.