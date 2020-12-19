Turkey Shells Border Villages of Kurdistan after Kadhimi’s Visit to Ankara

Turkish forces on Friday night heavily bombarded the border areas of Zakho district in Duhok province, making it the first artillery attack after Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s visit to Ankara two days earlier.



A total of 46 shells were fired onto onto Mount Kalkhori and the vicinity of Kashani village, near the Bikova complex in the vicinity of Batifa outside Zakho, a source among border guards in Duhok province told Kurdistan 24.



No one was hurt and possible material damages are not known yet.



Turkey often targets Kurdistan Region border territories in air and ground operations, claiming that it targets merely the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) guerrillas who are stationed along the border.



The Turkey-PKK conflict has so far costed dozens of civilian lives in the Kurdistan Region. Duhok Governor Ali Tatar said last week after the death of three civilians in a Turkish airstrike that Turkey and PKK should fight their war elsewhere.