Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 19 December 2020
Breaking
Iraqi Central Bank devalues currency against US dollar Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report ISIS claims responsibility for rocket striking Iraqi oil refinery Iraqi government spokesman resigns from Al Kadhimi's government Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 379 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths Report: Airstrikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel tank Egypt condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel distribution terminal Iraq launches anti-ISIS military operation in Al Anbar province Germany hosts France, Britain for talks on Iran nuclear deal
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 19 December 2020 03:45 PM

Turkey Shells Border Villages of Kurdistan after Kadhimi’s Visit to Ankara

4
 Turkish forces on Friday night heavily bombarded the border areas of Zakho district in Duhok province, making it the first artillery attack after Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s visit to Ankara two days earlier.

A total of 46 shells were fired onto onto Mount Kalkhori and the vicinity of Kashani village, near the Bikova complex in the vicinity of Batifa outside Zakho, a source among border guards in Duhok province told Kurdistan 24.

No one was hurt and possible material damages are not known yet.

Turkey often targets Kurdistan Region border territories in air and ground operations, claiming that it targets merely the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) guerrillas who are stationed along the border.

The Turkey-PKK conflict has so far costed dozens of civilian lives in the Kurdistan Region. Duhok Governor Ali Tatar said last week after the death of three civilians in a Turkish airstrike that Turkey and PKK should fight their war elsewhere.
Related Stories
Read
image-8-8

Erbil and Baghdad Reach Agreement on 2021 Budget Bill: Minister 19 December 2020 07:00 PM

dinar

Iraqi Central Bank devalues currency against US dollar 19 December 2020 06:46 PM

6

KIRKUK: ISIS Burns Civilian Stopped in Fake Checkpoint 19 December 2020 03:56 PM

3

Personnel Cuts Leave USAID With Skeleton Crew to Monitor Nearly $1 Billion of Aid Programs in Iraq 19 December 2020 03:28 PM

2

Iraq vaccinates 2 million children against polio 19 December 2020 01:36 PM

1

Panic in Iraq as leaked budget draft signals devaluation 19 December 2020 01:17 PM

6

KRG Optimistic about an Agreement with Baghdad: Qubad Talabani 18 December 2020 09:25 PM

unnamed

Iraq Reports 1,362 New Covid-19 Cases, 581,811 In Total 18 December 2020 08:51 PM

Comments