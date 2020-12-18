Iraq Reports 1,362 New Covid-19 Cases, 581,811 In Total

The ministry reported 20 new deaths and 1,770 more recovered cases in the country, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 12,670 and the total recoveries to 517,091.



The new cases included 358 in the capital Baghdad, 251 in Kirkuk, 182 in Nineveh, and 114 in Duhok, according to a ministry statement.



A total of 4,081,241 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February, with 34,670 done during the day