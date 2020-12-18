PKK Attacks Serve No Interest of Kurdistan: Peshmerga Minister

The attacks of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) against the Peshmerga forces, will not serve the future of Kurdistan, nor it serves the PKK itself, said Kurdistan Region Peshmerga Minister Shorish Ismail.



The minister was speaking at a press conference on Friday. He emphasized that all sides should learn the lesson from the past.



Ismail also revealed that the US-led Coalition has been notified about the details of the attack.



“We have to be patient and try to resolve the problems in a different way.”



The PKK fighters attacked a Peshmerga checkpoint outside Amedi, Duhok province last week and killed one Peshmerga lieutenant. The party’s Syrian offspring, the YPG, then attacked another Peshmerga outpost and caused tensions among the sides.