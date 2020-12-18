Kurdistan Reports 215 COVID-19 Cases

The Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Health said on Friday that it had detected at least 215 new infections since yesterday.



This came after a total of 4,149 suspects went through medical checks for the coronavirus, the ministry explained, noting that 256 patients were discharged from the hospital.



There were only eight new fatalities, raising the death toll to 3,328.



With the new reports, the coronavirus tally stands at 101,387, out of which at least 66,120 people have so far recovered from COVID-19 since early March.