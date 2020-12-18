Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 19 December 2020
Breaking
Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report ISIS claims responsibility for rocket striking Iraqi oil refinery Iraqi government spokesman resigns from Al Kadhimi's government Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 379 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths Report: Airstrikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel tank Egypt condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel distribution terminal Iraq launches anti-ISIS military operation in Al Anbar province Germany hosts France, Britain for talks on Iran nuclear deal Fresh US sanctions target Khamenei-controlled foundation
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 18 December 2020 08:30 PM

Kurdistan Reports 215 COVID-19 Cases

3
The Kurdistan Region's Ministry of Health said on Friday that it had detected at least 215 new infections since yesterday.

This came after a total of 4,149 suspects went through medical checks for the coronavirus, the ministry explained, noting that 256 patients were discharged from the hospital.

There were only eight new fatalities, raising the death toll to 3,328.

With the new reports, the coronavirus tally stands at 101,387, out of which at least 66,120 people have so far recovered from COVID-19 since early March.
Related Stories
Read
6

KRG Optimistic about an Agreement with Baghdad: Qubad Talabani 18 December 2020 09:25 PM

unnamed

Iraq Reports 1,362 New Covid-19 Cases, 581,811 In Total 18 December 2020 08:51 PM

4

PKK Attacks Serve No Interest of Kurdistan: Peshmerga Minister 18 December 2020 08:43 PM

2

ILO in Iraq joins forces with local authorities in Dohuk to implement employment-intensive interventions 18 December 2020 08:12 PM

1

PM Barzani Says Kurdistan Flag Symbol of Coexistence Among Ethnic, Religious Groups 18 December 2020 07:54 PM

6

BCF to Build 1,000 Houses for Yezidis after Implementation of Erbil-Baghdad Agreement in Sinjar 16 December 2020 05:38 PM

7

Iraqi FM in Ankara to Prepare PM Kadhimi’s Meeting with Erdogan 16 December 2020 05:30 PM

5

KRG High-Level Delegation to Visit Iraqi Parliament 16 December 2020 05:24 PM

Comments