Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 19 December 2020
Breaking
Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report ISIS claims responsibility for rocket striking Iraqi oil refinery Iraqi government spokesman resigns from Al Kadhimi's government Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 379 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths Report: Airstrikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel tank Egypt condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel distribution terminal Iraq launches anti-ISIS military operation in Al Anbar province Germany hosts France, Britain for talks on Iran nuclear deal Fresh US sanctions target Khamenei-controlled foundation
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 18 December 2020 08:12 PM

ILO in Iraq joins forces with local authorities in Dohuk to implement employment-intensive interventions

2
The ILO in Iraq has joined forces with local authorities in the Governorate of Dohuk to implement integrated employment-intensive investment programme (EIIP) interventions aimed at creating more than 180 decent jobs, as well as enhancing the employability of vulnerable groups, including Syrian refugees, internally displaced persons, and host community members while improving the local environment and infrastructure.

Supported by the Government of the Netherlands, these interventions are part of efforts being implemented under the Partnership for improving prospects for forcibly displaced persons and host communities (PROSPECTS) in Iraq, which seeks to improve access to employment, education and protection in the context of forced displacement.

“We are pleased to contribute to the creation of decent jobs for forcibly displaced people and vulnerable groups through these EIIP interventions,” said Mr. Hans Akerboom, Consul General of the Consulate of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Erbil. “Together with other key areas of work, such as financial inclusion and supporting business start-ups, we can contribute in a positive way to make sure people have access to more and better decent job opportunities.”

The latest development follows the signing of two implementation agreements with the Directorates of Irrigation and Municipalities in the Dohuk Governorate. The former aims to repair and clean water irrigation channels and basins. This will help improve the efficiency of transporting water from the source to farm areas in five districts in the Duhok Governorate. The second agreement will improve solid waste management by increasing the capacity of the Kwashe Sorting Plant, through operating a second line at the plant, and building the capacity of the local communities to adopt sorting from source approaches.

“These interventions are part of the ILO’s Decent Work Country Programme for Iraq, which aims to support job creation, private sector development, social protection, labour governance and social dialogue,” said Maha Kattaa, ILO Iraq Country Coordinator. “In addition to providing short-term employment, we are also linking our work to sustainable and long-term opportunities and development, such as skills development, job matching, and entrepreneurship. In this case, we are also focusing on green jobs through irrigation and waste management.”

These initiatives will help enhance productivity on farms and improve environmental health in targeted areas. They will also generate short-term decent employment for vulnerable workers, including 50 per cent women, providing them with much-needed income.

“We would like to thank you for your support, especially in helping farmers during these uncertain circumstances and time of crisis,” said Heja Salih, Director of the Irrigation Directorate at the Ministry of Water and Irrigation in the Kurdish Region of Iraq.

“This project will increase the number of workers and capacity for sorting, which is very important for us…in addition, those workers can make use of the capabilities they learn here for future (work opportunities),” added Hazim Silevany, Director of the Kwashe Sorting Plant under the General Directorate of Municipalities.

Related Stories
Read
6

KRG Optimistic about an Agreement with Baghdad: Qubad Talabani 18 December 2020 09:25 PM

unnamed

Iraq Reports 1,362 New Covid-19 Cases, 581,811 In Total 18 December 2020 08:51 PM

4

PKK Attacks Serve No Interest of Kurdistan: Peshmerga Minister 18 December 2020 08:43 PM

3

Kurdistan Reports 215 COVID-19 Cases 18 December 2020 08:30 PM

1

PM Barzani Says Kurdistan Flag Symbol of Coexistence Among Ethnic, Religious Groups 18 December 2020 07:54 PM

6

BCF to Build 1,000 Houses for Yezidis after Implementation of Erbil-Baghdad Agreement in Sinjar 16 December 2020 05:38 PM

7

Iraqi FM in Ankara to Prepare PM Kadhimi’s Meeting with Erdogan 16 December 2020 05:30 PM

5

KRG High-Level Delegation to Visit Iraqi Parliament 16 December 2020 05:24 PM

Comments