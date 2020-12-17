Pompeo: Sanctions cut Iran's military budget by 24 percent

The Trump administration's maximum pressure campaign on Iran has led to a 24 percent cut in the Iranian government's proposed military and security budget for next year, said US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in a statement on Wednesday.
Pompeo stressed in a statement that oil and petrochemicals are the two primary sources of income for the Iranian regime to oppress the people and promote its malicious foreign goals, citing Washington's sanctions on a Vietnamese company and its CEO.
