Rouhani says ‘no doubt’ Biden will rejoin nuclear deal, lift sanctions

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Thursday that he has "no doubt" the incoming U.S. administration will rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal and remove punishing sanctions on Iran's economy.



His remarks came a day after Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei also appeared to endorse the swift resumption of Iran’s commitments under the deal if it would herald the end of harsh U.S. sanctions.



“I have no doubt that the heroic national resistance of Iran is going to compel the future U.S. government to bow … and the sanctions will be broken,” Rouhani said Thursday at the inauguration of several infrastructure projects, where he spoke via videoconference.