Friday, 18 December 2020
Thursday، 17 December 2020 08:08 PM

Shortage of nurses in Iran: over 60,000 nurses infected with COVID-19

“Some 60,000 of the 145,000 nurses attending to the sick have been infected with the coronavirus. 6,000 are in the quarantine. Around 100 have lost their lives,” said Mirzabeigi on the shortage of nurses in Iran.


Mirzabeigi, the General Director of the National Nursing Organization, said: “The most important problem of the nurses’ community is severe shortage of forces.

 

Because there are only 145,000 nurses for 170,000 hospital beds; a correlation of 0.8. While the standard is 2.5 nurses per bed. Therefore, the number of working nurses must increase 2.5 times for us to reach the standard conditions.

 

If the number of beds continue to increase and nurses are retired without replacements, the shortage of nurses in Iran will increase and this would hurt the patients more than anyone else."

