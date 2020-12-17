Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 17 December 2020
Thursday، 17 December 2020 01:57 PM

France’s Macron has tested positive for COVID-19

macron
French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for COVID-19, the French Presidency said on Thursday.
“The President of the Republic has been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 today,” his office said in a statement. “This diagnosis was made following an PCR test performed at the onset of the first symptoms.”
The presidency said he would isolate for the next seven days.
Meanwhile, President Macron will cancel all his forthcoming trips, including a scheduled visit to Lebanon, after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Macron’s Elysee office had earlier added in a statement that Macron would self-isolate but would continue to work and carry out duties remotely.
