Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 17 December 2020
Breaking
Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report ISIS claims responsibility for rocket striking Iraqi oil refinery Iraqi government spokesman resigns from Al Kadhimi's government Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 379 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths Report: Airstrikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel tank Egypt condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel distribution terminal Iraq launches anti-ISIS military operation in Al Anbar province Germany hosts France, Britain for talks on Iran nuclear deal Fresh US sanctions target Khamenei-controlled foundation
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 17 December 2020 01:45 PM

Iran's Supreme Leader reappears in public, hits out at U.S.

Khamenei

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday used his first public appearance in weeks to suggest the United States would remain hostile towards the Islamic Republic even after President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

 

Speaking at his first public function since rumours surfaced in early December that his health was deteriorating, Khamenei said Washington could not be trusted - a remark indicating a wary attitude towards President Donald Trump’s successor.


In a meeting with organisers of events to mark the first anniversary of the killing of military commander General Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. attack in Iraq, Khamenei said American antagonism would not disappear with the end of the Trump administration.


“My firm recommendation is not to trust the enemy,” Khamenei said in remarks carried by state TV.


“The hostility (against Iran) is not just from Trump’s America, which supposedly some could say would end when he leaves, as (President Barack) Obama’s America also did bad things to the Iranian nation.”


Biden was Obama’s vice president.

 

Trump pulled the United States out of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers in 2018 and imposed new sanctions. Biden’s coming to power has raised the possibility that Washington could rejoin the agreement.


Some hardline Iranian officials and lawmakers close to Khamenei have questioned President Hassan Rouhani’s stand that a revival of the deal may lead to a lifting of sanctions. But Khamenei said he was not opposed to government efforts towards that end.


“If the sanctions can be lifted, we should not delay even one hour...If the sanctions can be lifted in the right, wise... and dignified way, this must be done,” he said, addressing government officials.


Earlier, Rouhani said he was happy Trump was leaving office, calling him “the most lawless U.S. president” and a “murderer” for hampering Iran’s access to COVID-19 vaccines.


“We are not overjoyed about Mr. Biden’s arrival, but we are happy about Trump leaving … that such a terrorist and murderer, who does not even have mercy for coronavirus vaccines, will be gone,” Rouhani said in a televised speech to the cabinet.

Related Stories
Read
White house

U.S. says recent hacking campaign hit government networks 17 December 2020 02:08 PM

pfizer

BioNTech: 140,000 in Britain jabbed with coronavirus vaccine 17 December 2020 02:00 PM

macron

France’s Macron has tested positive for COVID-19 17 December 2020 01:57 PM

Iran flags

Iran nuclear deal members urge Tehran’s return to compliance 17 December 2020 01:49 PM

Iraqi-security-forces-fighting-ISIS-in-northern-Iraq

Iraqi activist shot dead in Baghdad 16 December 2020 01:19 PM

rouhani

Iran’s Rouhani says he is happy that ‘lawless’ Trump is leaving office 16 December 2020 01:11 PM

An FBI poster for former FBI agent Robert Levinson is shown in Washington during a news conference March 6, 2012. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

US blames Iran in abduction, death of ex-FBI agent Levinson 15 December 2020 11:34 PM

Netanyahu

With eye on Iran, Israel tests missile defense system 15 December 2020 11:30 PM

Comments