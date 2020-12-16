Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 16 December 2020
Breaking
Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report ISIS claims responsibility for rocket striking Iraqi oil refinery Iraqi government spokesman resigns from Al Kadhimi's government Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 379 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths Report: Airstrikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel tank Egypt condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel distribution terminal Iraq launches anti-ISIS military operation in Al Anbar province Germany hosts France, Britain for talks on Iran nuclear deal Fresh US sanctions target Khamenei-controlled foundation
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 16 December 2020 05:38 PM

BCF to Build 1,000 Houses for Yezidis after Implementation of Erbil-Baghdad Agreement in Sinjar

6
The Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) is planning to build 1,000 houses for the Yezidi families returning from camps to their hometown of Sinjar after the implementation of the Erbil-Baghdad agreement, an official said.

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the federal government of Iraq inked a landmark agreement last October to stabilize Sinjar and restore federal government’s administration in the region.

Pir Dayan, head of BCF office in Sinjar said that his organization is waiting for the implementation of the agreement, after which it will start building 1,000 houses for the Yezidi families who lost their homes during the ISIS rampage.

According to Dayan, other local and international aid organizations are also awaiting for the restoration of order in Sinjar to be able to deliver more aid and lay the ground for the people to return to their homes.

However, the BCF official said the implementation of the Erbil-Baghdad agreement, which is primarily at the hands of the federal government, has not progressed on the ground as the illegitimate forces are still present there in disguised uniforms.
Related Stories
Read
7

Iraqi FM in Ankara to Prepare PM Kadhimi’s Meeting with Erdogan 16 December 2020 05:30 PM

5

KRG High-Level Delegation to Visit Iraqi Parliament 16 December 2020 05:24 PM

4

YPG Attacks Peshmerga on Syria Border after Failing to Smuggle Fighters into Kurdistan: Official 16 December 2020 05:19 PM

unnamed

COVID-19: Over 32,000 Active Cases in Kurdistan Despite Slowing Daily Rates 16 December 2020 05:14 PM

2

Iraq Officially Rejects Railway Connection with Kuwait: MP 16 December 2020 05:09 PM

Capture

Barzani Receives Phone Call from Prominent Lebanese Politician 16 December 2020 05:07 PM

7

US Consulate Extends Condolences to Family of Peshmerga Killed by PKK 15 December 2020 05:02 PM

5

Residents Visit Kurdistan Parliament to Warn of Imminent Arabization of Kirkuk Village 15 December 2020 04:29 PM

Comments