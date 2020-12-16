BCF to Build 1,000 Houses for Yezidis after Implementation of Erbil-Baghdad Agreement in Sinjar

The Barzani Charity Foundation (BCF) is planning to build 1,000 houses for the Yezidi families returning from camps to their hometown of Sinjar after the implementation of the Erbil-Baghdad agreement, an official said.



The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the federal government of Iraq inked a landmark agreement last October to stabilize Sinjar and restore federal government’s administration in the region.



Pir Dayan, head of BCF office in Sinjar said that his organization is waiting for the implementation of the agreement, after which it will start building 1,000 houses for the Yezidi families who lost their homes during the ISIS rampage.



According to Dayan, other local and international aid organizations are also awaiting for the restoration of order in Sinjar to be able to deliver more aid and lay the ground for the people to return to their homes.



However, the BCF official said the implementation of the Erbil-Baghdad agreement, which is primarily at the hands of the federal government, has not progressed on the ground as the illegitimate forces are still present there in disguised uniforms.