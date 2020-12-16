Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 16 December 2020
Breaking
Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report ISIS claims responsibility for rocket striking Iraqi oil refinery Iraqi government spokesman resigns from Al Kadhimi's government Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 379 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths Report: Airstrikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel tank Egypt condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel distribution terminal Iraq launches anti-ISIS military operation in Al Anbar province Germany hosts France, Britain for talks on Iran nuclear deal Fresh US sanctions target Khamenei-controlled foundation
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 16 December 2020 05:30 PM

Iraqi FM in Ankara to Prepare PM Kadhimi’s Meeting with Erdogan

7
 Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein visited Ankara on Wednesday to meet with Turkish counterpart and discuss bilateral relations while laying the ground for Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s official visit to Turkey.

According to a statement issued by the Turkish presidency, Kadhimi and Erdogan will discuss all the aspects of the bilateral relations including combatting terrorism, the reconstruction of Iraq, trade and energy in a bid to further improve ties between the two neighbors.

Mevlut Cavusoglu, the Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs, said during a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart today that his country will help Baghdad eliminate the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) from its border territories.

“We have always defended Iraq’s territorial and political integrity and will continue to do so,” Cavusoglu said. "We do not want Iraq to be a conflict zone between various parties or countries.”
Related Stories
Read
6

BCF to Build 1,000 Houses for Yezidis after Implementation of Erbil-Baghdad Agreement in Sinjar 16 December 2020 05:38 PM

5

KRG High-Level Delegation to Visit Iraqi Parliament 16 December 2020 05:24 PM

4

YPG Attacks Peshmerga on Syria Border after Failing to Smuggle Fighters into Kurdistan: Official 16 December 2020 05:19 PM

unnamed

COVID-19: Over 32,000 Active Cases in Kurdistan Despite Slowing Daily Rates 16 December 2020 05:14 PM

2

Iraq Officially Rejects Railway Connection with Kuwait: MP 16 December 2020 05:09 PM

Capture

Barzani Receives Phone Call from Prominent Lebanese Politician 16 December 2020 05:07 PM

7

US Consulate Extends Condolences to Family of Peshmerga Killed by PKK 15 December 2020 05:02 PM

5

Residents Visit Kurdistan Parliament to Warn of Imminent Arabization of Kirkuk Village 15 December 2020 04:29 PM

Comments