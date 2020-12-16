Iraqi FM in Ankara to Prepare PM Kadhimi’s Meeting with Erdogan

Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein visited Ankara on Wednesday to meet with Turkish counterpart and discuss bilateral relations while laying the ground for Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s official visit to Turkey.



According to a statement issued by the Turkish presidency, Kadhimi and Erdogan will discuss all the aspects of the bilateral relations including combatting terrorism, the reconstruction of Iraq, trade and energy in a bid to further improve ties between the two neighbors.



Mevlut Cavusoglu, the Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs, said during a joint press conference with his Iraqi counterpart today that his country will help Baghdad eliminate the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) from its border territories.



“We have always defended Iraq’s territorial and political integrity and will continue to do so,” Cavusoglu said. "We do not want Iraq to be a conflict zone between various parties or countries.”