KRG High-Level Delegation to Visit Iraqi Parliament

The high-level delegation of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for negotiations with Baghdad is set to visit the Iraqi parliament on Wednesday.



Led by Kurdistan Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani, the delegation is in Baghdad since last Wednesday where it has met with top officials to explore a “fair” settlement to the prolonged budgetary and oil disputes between the regional and federal governments.



MP Mayada Najjar said that the KRG delegation is visiting the parliament at the request of Speaker Muhammed al-Halbousi.



“The delegation will meet with the heads of parliamentary factions. The finance and security committees of the [Iraqi] parliament will also attend the meeting to discuss the ongoing negotiations,” she added.



Despite the deficit law being passed by the parliament in the absence of the Kurdish factions, the KRG has expressed readiness to abide by the law as a goodwill demonstration towards the federal government.



MP Najjar pointed out that there had been significant progress in the talks, and Baghdad is showing flexibility to fill their obligations towards the KRG.