Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 16 December 2020
Breaking
Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report ISIS claims responsibility for rocket striking Iraqi oil refinery Iraqi government spokesman resigns from Al Kadhimi's government Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 379 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths Report: Airstrikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel tank Egypt condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel distribution terminal Iraq launches anti-ISIS military operation in Al Anbar province Germany hosts France, Britain for talks on Iran nuclear deal Fresh US sanctions target Khamenei-controlled foundation
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 16 December 2020 05:19 PM

YPG Attacks Peshmerga on Syria Border after Failing to Smuggle Fighters into Kurdistan: Official

4
The People’s Protection Units (YPG) fighters attacked the Peshmerga forces of Kurdistan Region on the Syrian border on Tuesday night after they were prevented from smuggling a group of fighters into the border of Kurdistan Region.

Deputy Minister of Peshmerga Sarbast Lazgin said during a press conference that eight YPG fighters were noticed by the Peshmerga forces near Fishabour border between Kurdistan Region and Syria, and they were prevented from crossing the border illegally.

“Three of them returned from the beginning, but five of them were pushing to enter the Kurdistan Region, which was not allowed by the Peshmerga forces,” Lazgin explained.

Soon after the incident, according to the Peshmerga deputy minister, a group of 60 YPG fighters organized an attack on the Peshmerga forces in Sahilla, using heavy and medium-size weapons. However, after a confrontation of nearly two hours, the YPG fighters were pushed back by the Peshmerga forces of Kurdistan Region.

“This is not a new incident, but the PKK has been working this way for years,” Lazgin emphasized while making it clear that the YPG is merely a Syrian offspring of the PKK to enjoy the international Coalition’s support under a different title.

The Peshmerga deputy minister also criticized Mazlum Abdi’s recent statement in which he had accused the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) of attacking the PKK fighters near Amedi earlier this week.

“Mazlum Abdi and his comrades are not free in making statements. They are all being monitored and directed by their masters in Qandil, otherwise they know that what happened in Aedi and elsewhere in the past were PKK’s attacks on Peshmerga positions.”
Related Stories
Read
6

BCF to Build 1,000 Houses for Yezidis after Implementation of Erbil-Baghdad Agreement in Sinjar 16 December 2020 05:38 PM

7

Iraqi FM in Ankara to Prepare PM Kadhimi’s Meeting with Erdogan 16 December 2020 05:30 PM

5

KRG High-Level Delegation to Visit Iraqi Parliament 16 December 2020 05:24 PM

unnamed

COVID-19: Over 32,000 Active Cases in Kurdistan Despite Slowing Daily Rates 16 December 2020 05:14 PM

2

Iraq Officially Rejects Railway Connection with Kuwait: MP 16 December 2020 05:09 PM

Capture

Barzani Receives Phone Call from Prominent Lebanese Politician 16 December 2020 05:07 PM

7

US Consulate Extends Condolences to Family of Peshmerga Killed by PKK 15 December 2020 05:02 PM

5

Residents Visit Kurdistan Parliament to Warn of Imminent Arabization of Kirkuk Village 15 December 2020 04:29 PM

Comments