COVID-19: Over 32,000 Active Cases in Kurdistan Despite Slowing Daily Rates

There are 32,051 active cases of COVID-19 in the Kurdistan Region that remain under treatment, health ministry said on Wednesday after reporting 238 new cases.



The ministry also confirmed 11 fatalities and 309 recoveries within the past 24 hours across the four provinces of Erbil, Sulaymaniyah, Duhok, and Halabjah.



Out of 878,000 tests since the onset of the pandemic in Kurdistan, 100,957 were positive so far. Out of the total number of infections, 65,592 people have recovered.



The overall death toll related to the infectious disease now stands at 3,314, the ministry added.