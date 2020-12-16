Iraq Officially Rejects Railway Connection with Kuwait: MP

An Iraqi lawmaker revealed on Tuesday that his country has officially rejected a railway connection with Kuwait.
Yousif Kilabi, a member of the parliamentary Committee of Dignity, said in a statement that Iraq has answered to Kuwait and officially refused to construct a railway with the country.
The lawmaker noted that a railway connection between the two countries would have serious implications on the trade movements at the Iraqi ports and al-Harir road.
