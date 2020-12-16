Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday، 16 December 2020 05:07 PM

Barzani Receives Phone Call from Prominent Lebanese Politician

Kurdish prominent leader and president of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, received a phone call from Lebanese politician Walid Jumblatt on Tuesday evening.

Barzani's office said in a brief that Barzani, who previously served as the president of Kurdistan Region, and Jumblatt exchanged views on the relations between the sides.

The head of the Lebanese Progressive Socialist Party during the call stressed on the continuation of the friendly relations between the two sides, the statement concluded.
