US Consulate Extends Condolences to Family of Peshmerga Killed by PKK

The US Consulate General in Erbil has sent condolences after a Peshmerga of Kurdistan Region was martyred by the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).



Lt. Abdulrahman Amin was killed during a PKK attack earlier this week in the border areas of Amedi, Duhok province, where a group of PKK fighters attempted to cross the checkpoint without stopping, and then opened fire at the Peshmerga forces from multiple directions.



“The U.S. Consulate General in Erbil offers its sincere condolences to the family of Peshmerga Lt. Abdulrahman Amin who was killed during a confrontation with PKK gunmen near Amedy in Duhok province,” the consulate wrote in an online statement.



“The people of the IKR can be proud of his courage and devotion to duty,” it added.