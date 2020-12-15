Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 15 December 2020
Breaking
Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report ISIS claims responsibility for rocket striking Iraqi oil refinery Iraqi government spokesman resigns from Al Kadhimi's government Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 379 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths Report: Airstrikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel tank Egypt condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel distribution terminal Iraq launches anti-ISIS military operation in Al Anbar province Germany hosts France, Britain for talks on Iran nuclear deal Fresh US sanctions target Khamenei-controlled foundation
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 15 December 2020 04:36 PM

Jordan discovers major gas field near border with Iraq

J5zs_lr5-300x169
Jordan has discovered a major gas field with “promising amount” of resources, near its eastern border with Iraq.

The “digging operation” at “Well 53″ at the Risha oil field yielded the breakthrough, Energy Minister Hala Zawati announced on Twitter announced Sunday discovery made by National Petroleum company. 

All praise is due to God, today we have hit a new milestone, Well 53 in the Risha oil field is promising,” she said.

“Day after say, well after well, we carry on in our efforts at Risha oil field, keeping to the commands of our royal highness, King Abdullah II, to increase self-reliance and the contribution of our local energy resources to the national economy,” she added.

The Jordan official did not provide details on the scale of the field.

Risha, The New Arab reports, provides nearly 5 percent of Jordan’s natural gas needs, equaling 350 million cubic feet (mcf) per day for power generation. The Middle East country last year stepped up efforts its national energy production to meet domestic power needs and imports.

The energy ministry last year, The New Arab reports, unveiled a 10-year plan which Minster Zawati said aimed at increasing electricity generation to match half the country’s needs.

Jordan imports 93 percent of its energy supplies and pays a sum in the region of $3.5 billion annually, equivalent to 8 percent of its GDP, the London-based online media notes.
Related Stories
Read
131733917_3563207920462634_7129131936250592170_n

ENKS Office in Rojava Set on Fire Likely by PKK: Official 15 December 2020 04:25 PM

2

Kuwaiti Emir Approves New Cabinet 15 December 2020 02:32 PM

1

US Sanctions Turkey over Purchase of Russia's S-400 System 15 December 2020 02:29 PM

diab

PM declines to be questioned in Beirut blast probe, official source says 14 December 2020 10:47 PM

141125164236-iran-nuclear-talks-flag-missile-super-169

U.S. blacklists two Iranian officials over Levinson disappearance 14 December 2020 10:42 PM

Rouhollah Zam

Iran's Rouhani defends execution of dissident journalist 14 December 2020 10:39 PM

Hassan-Rouhani

Iran's missile programme is non-negotiable, says Rouhani 14 December 2020 10:36 PM

zam2

Iran summons EU envoys for protesting reporter’s hanging 14 December 2020 06:40 PM

Comments