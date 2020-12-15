Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 15 December 2020
Breaking
Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report ISIS claims responsibility for rocket striking Iraqi oil refinery Iraqi government spokesman resigns from Al Kadhimi's government Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 379 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths Report: Airstrikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel tank Egypt condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel distribution terminal Iraq launches anti-ISIS military operation in Al Anbar province Germany hosts France, Britain for talks on Iran nuclear deal Fresh US sanctions target Khamenei-controlled foundation
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 15 December 2020 04:29 PM

Residents Visit Kurdistan Parliament to Warn of Imminent Arabization of Kirkuk Village

5
 Representatives of the residents of Palkana village in Kirkuk province visited Kurdistan Region Parliament on Tuesday to warn of an imminent plan of Arabization of their lands.

They were received by parliament’s Committee for Kurdish Areas Outside KRG, which promised to work on the issue seriously.

Palkana is a Kurdish village in north of Kirkuk whose indigenous residents are being forced out by Arabs from the southern provinces of Iraq. The Arab families were previously settled in these lands during Saddam Hussein’s Arabization Campaign against Kurds in 1980. However, they were compensated and returned to their areas of origin in 2003.

The Arab families, despite the compensations they have received, are now claiming the ownership of the Kurdish lands.

MP Jwan Rojbayani told reporters that they will request negotiations with the federal government to address the issue in Palkana village through an agreement.
Related Stories
Read
7

US Consulate Extends Condolences to Family of Peshmerga Killed by PKK 15 December 2020 05:02 PM

1

Three Liquor Stores in Baghdad Targeted with Bombs 15 December 2020 08:00 AM

7

“Dangerous” ISIS Woman Captured in Kirkuk: Police 14 December 2020 03:24 PM

6

One Peshmerga Martyred in Latest PKK Attack 14 December 2020 03:16 PM

5

Arab Men Amass Kurdish Village to Force Indigenous Kurdish Residents Out 14 December 2020 02:47 PM

2

HRW: Iraq releases 75 ISIS child suspects 14 December 2020 01:14 PM

1

PKK Fighters Open Fire at Peshmerga Checkpoint Outside Duhok 14 December 2020 01:01 PM

Iraqi-security-forces-fighting-ISIS-in-northern-Iraq

Iraqi forces kill 42 ISIS militants in northern Iraq 13 December 2020 11:58 PM

Comments