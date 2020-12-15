ENKS Office in Rojava Set on Fire Likely by PKK: Official

The political representation office of the Syrian Kurdish National Council (ENKS) in Amude was set ablaze on Monday night.



This was the second ENKS office being attacked in the past week after a political dialogue between the ENKS and the ruling Democratic Union Party (PYD) was resumed under the supervision of the United States.



Kawa Aziz, a senior member of the party, put the blame on the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) which has the Syrian Kurdistan under its influence.



“This is an attempt by the PKK to disrupt the negotiations between ENKS and PYD,” Aziz said.