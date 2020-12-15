Kuwaiti Emir Approves New Cabinet

Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah approved on Monday the formation of a new cabinet, days after a parliamentary election was held.



The formation of the new government also includes new ministers of oil and finance for the OPEC member state, Asharq Al-Awsat cited a statement by the country's government communications office.



Former Minister of Oil, Electricity, and Water, Khalid al-Fadhil, has now been replaced by Mohammad Abdulatif al-Fares.



According to the statement, Khalifa Hamade also replaced Barak al-Shitan as the minister of finance.