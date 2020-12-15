Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 15 December 2020
Breaking
Tuesday، 15 December 2020 08:00 AM

Three Liquor Stores in Baghdad Targeted with Bombs

In three separate but simultaneous bombings, liquor stores in Baghdad were targeted on Monday night, causing material damages only, Iraq’s security media cell said.

The bombings were carried out in different neighborhoods of southern and western Baghdad.

A fourth bomb, planted outside another liquor store was detected and defused by security forces, the security media cell said in a statement.

No one was hurt in the attacks as they occurred late at night when the stores were closed.
