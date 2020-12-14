Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 15 December 2020
Breaking
Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report ISIS claims responsibility for rocket striking Iraqi oil refinery Iraqi government spokesman resigns from Al Kadhimi's government Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 379 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths Report: Airstrikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel tank Egypt condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel distribution terminal Iraq launches anti-ISIS military operation in Al Anbar province Germany hosts France, Britain for talks on Iran nuclear deal Fresh US sanctions target Khamenei-controlled foundation
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 14 December 2020 10:42 PM

U.S. blacklists two Iranian officials over Levinson disappearance

141125164236-iran-nuclear-talks-flag-missile-super-169

The United States on Monday blacklisted two Iranian officials who it accused of involvement in the 2007 disappearance of Robert Levinson, a former FBI agent who Washington believes was abducted in Iran and died in captivity.

 

The sanctions on Mohammad Baseri and Ahmad Khazai of Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security are the latest in a long series of such actions by U.S. President Donald Trump, whose term ends on Jan. 20 when President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in.


As a result of the sanctions, any property of the men under U.S. jurisdiction must be blocked and U.S. persons are generally barred from dealing with them.

Foreign persons risk blacklisting for dealing with them and foreign banks also could be punished for knowingly facilitating a significant transaction for them.


“Senior Iranian officials authorized Levinson’s abduction and detention and launched a disinformation campaign to deflect blame from the regime,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

In a conference call, U.S. officials said all evidence the United States has gathered so far indicates that Levinson, who went missing on Iran’s Kish Island in the Gulf in April 2007, likely died in captivity.


Levinson’s family said on March 25 it believed Levinson died in Iranian custody, based on information from U.S. officials.


The U.S. officials declined to detail why they had announced the sanctions now, saying only that it is a lengthy process to gather the evidence and to make the legal determination.

One reason for the timing may be to make it harder for Biden to negotiate a return to world powers’ 2015 nuclear deal with Iran - which Trump abandoned in 2018 - if Iran resumes complying with the accord, without ensuring the release of all U.S. citizens detained by the Islamic Republic.


“We all expect a negotiation next year,” a senior U.S. official told reporters. “There should be no agreement negotiated with Iran ever again that doesn’t free the Americans who are unjustly detained in that country.”


Last March, Iran’s United Nations mission spokesman, Alireza Miryousefi, said Tehran had always maintained that its officials had no knowledge of Levinson’s whereabouts and that he was not in Iranian custody.


At least three U.S. citizens are currently detained by Iran: Baquer Namazi, his son Siamak Namazi, and Morad Tahbaz.

Related Stories
Read
diab

PM declines to be questioned in Beirut blast probe, official source says 14 December 2020 10:47 PM

Rouhollah Zam

Iran's Rouhani defends execution of dissident journalist 14 December 2020 10:39 PM

Hassan-Rouhani

Iran's missile programme is non-negotiable, says Rouhani 14 December 2020 10:36 PM

zam2

Iran summons EU envoys for protesting reporter’s hanging 14 December 2020 06:40 PM

zam

EU condemns killing of Iranian journalist by regime 14 December 2020 06:38 PM

tanker

Iran uses disguised tanker to export Venezuelan oil: docs 14 December 2020 06:21 PM

sudan

US removes Sudan from the list of states supporting terrorism 14 December 2020 01:47 PM

4

Nagorno-Karabakh: Recent Clashes Leave Four Killed 14 December 2020 01:44 PM

Comments