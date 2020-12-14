Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 15 December 2020
Monday، 14 December 2020 06:40 PM

Iran summons EU envoys for protesting reporter’s hanging

Iran on Sunday summoned the German and French envoys to Tehran after the European Union condemned the execution of an Iranian journalist whose work helped inspire nationwide economic protests in 2017, Iranian state media reported.


IRNA said an Iranian Foreign Ministry official summoned the ambassadors because of EU statements on the exiled reporter Ruhollah Zam, 47, who was hanged on Saturday.


Zam had been jailed in Iran after Iranian authorities seized him while he was traveling in neighboring Iraq last year. Zam had been living in exile in France before his kidnapping.

