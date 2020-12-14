EU condemns killing of Iranian journalist by regime

On 12 December 2020, Ruhollah Zam, convicted of playing a role in provoking violent riots, was executed in Iran.

The European Union condemns this act in the strongest terms and recalls once again its irrevocable opposition to the use of capital punishment under any circumstances.

It is also imperative for the Iranian authorities to uphold the due process rights of accused individuals and to cease the practice of using televised confessions to establish and promote their guilt.



The EU believes that the death penalty is a cruel and inhumane punishment, which fails to act as a deterrent to crime and represents an unacceptable denial of human dignity and integrity.

The European Union calls on Iran to refrain from any future executions and to pursue a consistent policy towards the abolition of the death penalty.