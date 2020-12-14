Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 15 December 2020
Breaking
Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report ISIS claims responsibility for rocket striking Iraqi oil refinery Iraqi government spokesman resigns from Al Kadhimi's government Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 379 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths Report: Airstrikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel tank Egypt condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel distribution terminal Iraq launches anti-ISIS military operation in Al Anbar province Germany hosts France, Britain for talks on Iran nuclear deal Fresh US sanctions target Khamenei-controlled foundation
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 14 December 2020 06:38 PM

EU condemns killing of Iranian journalist by regime

zam

On 12 December 2020, Ruhollah Zam, convicted of playing a role in provoking violent riots, was executed in Iran.

 

The European Union condemns this act in the strongest terms and recalls once again its irrevocable opposition to the use of capital punishment under any circumstances.

 

It is also imperative for the Iranian authorities to uphold the due process rights of accused individuals and to cease the practice of using televised confessions to establish and promote their guilt.


The EU believes that the death penalty is a cruel and inhumane punishment, which fails to act as a deterrent to crime and represents an unacceptable denial of human dignity and integrity.

 

The European Union calls on Iran to refrain from any future executions and to pursue a consistent policy towards the abolition of the death penalty.

Related Stories
Read
diab

PM declines to be questioned in Beirut blast probe, official source says 14 December 2020 10:47 PM

141125164236-iran-nuclear-talks-flag-missile-super-169

U.S. blacklists two Iranian officials over Levinson disappearance 14 December 2020 10:42 PM

Rouhollah Zam

Iran's Rouhani defends execution of dissident journalist 14 December 2020 10:39 PM

Hassan-Rouhani

Iran's missile programme is non-negotiable, says Rouhani 14 December 2020 10:36 PM

zam2

Iran summons EU envoys for protesting reporter’s hanging 14 December 2020 06:40 PM

tanker

Iran uses disguised tanker to export Venezuelan oil: docs 14 December 2020 06:21 PM

sudan

US removes Sudan from the list of states supporting terrorism 14 December 2020 01:47 PM

4

Nagorno-Karabakh: Recent Clashes Leave Four Killed 14 December 2020 01:44 PM

Comments