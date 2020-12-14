“Dangerous” ISIS Woman Captured in Kirkuk: Police

Iraqi security forces on Monday captured a woman in Kirkuk who had served in senior ranks of the ISIS once the jihadist group was in control of the region.



Kirkuk Police Spokesperson Amer Nouri said that the woman had been arrested during an operation in Zaab subdistrict of Hawija, southwest of Kirkuk.



“She was previously in church of ISIS’s financial affairs in Kirkuk,” Amer said.



Without revealing the identity of the woman, the Police spokesperson said she she had married twice during the ISIS reign, both with senior ISIS leaders.