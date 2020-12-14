Arab Men Amass Kurdish Village to Force Indigenous Kurdish Residents Out

Several dozens of Arab men from southern provinces of Iraq on Monday gathered at the entrance of Palkana village in Kirkuk province to claim the ownership of the Kurdish houses and agricultural lands.



The Arabs enjoy the support of several armored vehicles of the Iraqi security forces which favor the Arabs.



Local sources said on Sunday that the security forces of the disputed Kurdish province had given Palkana residents an ultimatum to leave the village until Monday, 14 December.



Palkan is a disputed village near Dibis subdistrict of Kirkuk. Arab families who resided in village during the 1980’s Arabization Campaign by the Baath Regime, and were returned to their areas of origin in 2003 after being compensated, are now claiming the ownership of the land.