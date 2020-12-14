Nagorno-Karabakh: Recent Clashes Leave Four Killed

The recent clashes reported in the region of Nagorno-Karabakh have resulted in the killing of four people, Azerbaijan’s defense ministry said on Sunday.



Asharq Al-Awsat cited a statement by the Azerbaijan's ministry of defense as reporting that at least four Azeri servicemen have been killed in the fresh clashes, which erupted weeks after a Russian-brokered ceasefire agreement in the area.



Meanwhile, according to authorities in Armenia, six Armenian servicemen were injured in an attack by the Azeri military, without giving details on when it was carried out.



The clashes were said to have occurred in an area falling under the control of Azerbaijan when the military confrontation ended on November 10, which also wounded two Azeri servicemen.