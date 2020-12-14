Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 14 December 2020
Monday، 14 December 2020 01:30 PM

3 pro-Iran military experts killed in air strike in Syria

Three pro-Iranian Revolutionary Guards "military experts" from Iraq and Iran were killed in an air strike in eastern Syria on Sunday, local media outlets reported.

An "unidentified" drone targeted a convoy of pro-Iran military experts near Sabikhan village in Syria's eastern Deir Ez-Zor province killing three passengers: two Iraqis and an Iranian.

 The targeted cars were carrying a "monitoring and inspection" committee of military experts who came from Iraq two days ago to inspect the Iranian Revolutionary Guards' positions in Deir Ez-Zor.

The committee included 15 "military experts" from Iraq, Iran, and Afghanistan.
