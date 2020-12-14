HRW: Iraq releases 75 ISIS child suspects

Iraq has released at least 75 children for lack of evidence for alleged links with the ISIS terrorist group, the Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Sunday.



In a statement, the New York-based rights group said that a special committee of judges in Iraq's northern Nineveh province "appeared to comply with international human rights standards better than other Iraqi courts."



It said the committee reviewed individual cases, and ordered the children's release "for reasons including lack of evidence and preventing double jeopardy, as well as under provisions of Iraq's amnesty law."



The rights group, however, did not specify the nationalities of the freed children.