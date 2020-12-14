Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 14 December 2020
Monday، 14 December 2020 01:01 PM

PKK Fighters Open Fire at Peshmerga Checkpoint Outside Duhok

The Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) guerrillas on Sunday night opened fire at a checkpoint of the Peshmerga forces outside of Duhok province.

According to media sources, a group of PKK fighters provoked the clash by crossing through the Peshmerga checkpoint without stopping in Sargalei village of Amedi district, Duhok province.

After crossing the checkpoint, the PKK guerillas had opened fire towards the Peshmerga forces, leading to an exchange of fire between the two sides.

There were also possible casualties and injuries, with no confirmed details yet.
