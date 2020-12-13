Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 14 December 2020
Breaking
Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report ISIS claims responsibility for rocket striking Iraqi oil refinery Iraqi government spokesman resigns from Al Kadhimi's government Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 379 new coronavirus cases, 17 deaths Report: Airstrikes kill 19 Iran-backed fighters in Syria UAE strongly condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel tank Egypt condemns Houthi attack on Saudi fuel distribution terminal Iraq launches anti-ISIS military operation in Al Anbar province Germany hosts France, Britain for talks on Iran nuclear deal Fresh US sanctions target Khamenei-controlled foundation
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 13 December 2020 11:58 PM

Iraqi forces kill 42 ISIS militants in northern Iraq

Iraqi-security-forces-fighting-ISIS-in-northern-Iraq

The commando forces of the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) carried out an operation in Nineveh Province and killed 42 militants of the extremist Islamic State (IS) group, the Iraqi military said Sunday.


Acting on intelligence reports, the CTS forces backed by Iraqi and international coalition aircraft, pushed into Ayn al-Jahash area in the south of Nineveh’s provincial capital Mosul, some 400 km north of Baghdad, and fought fierce clashes with IS militants in the area for two successive days, Yahia Rasoul, spokesman of the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi forces, said in a statement.


The troops forced the IS militants to withdraw and hole up in their hideouts in tunnels and caves, prompting the CTS troops to storm their hideouts even with hand grenades, he added.

Related Stories
Read
7

Iraqi Interior Minister Visits Sinjar 13 December 2020 05:04 PM

6

ISIS Destroys Transmission Towers in Anbar 13 December 2020 05:00 PM

httpswww.washingtonpost.comwp-appsimrs-711

Protests flare in Iraq’s Kurdish north, adding new front in national crisis 13 December 2020 02:16 PM

4

Soldier killed in ISIS attack in Kirkuk, Iraq 13 December 2020 02:00 PM

3

Sisi affirms Egypt's seriousness, strong will towards cooperation with Iraq in all fields 13 December 2020 01:43 PM

1

Barzani Receives Envoy of Palestinian President in Erbil 13 December 2020 01:17 PM

1

Iraq Reports More COVID-19 Recoveries than Infections 12 December 2020 07:40 PM

1

Iraqi Government Says to Implement Deficit Law Fairly 12 December 2020 07:36 PM

Comments