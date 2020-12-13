Iraqi forces kill 42 ISIS militants in northern Iraq

The commando forces of the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) carried out an operation in Nineveh Province and killed 42 militants of the extremist Islamic State (IS) group, the Iraqi military said Sunday.



Acting on intelligence reports, the CTS forces backed by Iraqi and international coalition aircraft, pushed into Ayn al-Jahash area in the south of Nineveh’s provincial capital Mosul, some 400 km north of Baghdad, and fought fierce clashes with IS militants in the area for two successive days, Yahia Rasoul, spokesman of the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi forces, said in a statement.



The troops forced the IS militants to withdraw and hole up in their hideouts in tunnels and caves, prompting the CTS troops to storm their hideouts even with hand grenades, he added.