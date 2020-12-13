Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 14 December 2020
Sunday، 13 December 2020 11:38 PM

British–Iranian academic sentenced to eight years in prison in Iran

iran

A British-Iranian anthropologist has been sentenced to eight years in prison after being found guilty of collaborating with a hostile state.


The Foreign Office has been made aware of the case of Kameel Ahmady, who said he was detained for 100 days last year without access to legal representation. Unusually, he has not been sent directly to jail following the sentencing.

Amir Raesian, Ahmady’s lawyer, said: “[On] Saturday my client Kameel Ahmady, a researcher and anthropologist, was sentenced to eight years in prison by branch 15 of the revolutionary court in Tehran on charges of ‘collaborating with a hostile government’. We will appeal this ruling and we still hope.”

