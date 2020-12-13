Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 13 December 2020
Sunday، 13 December 2020 05:04 PM

Iraqi Interior Minister Visits Sinjar

Iraqi Interior Minister Othman Ghanimi on Sunday paid a visit to the predominantly Yezidi town of Sinjar to see the security situation in the region.

Iraqi media reports Ghanimi’s plan was affected by unfavorable weather which forced him to conclude the visit after a meeting with security commanders only.

The visit comes two months after Erbil and Baghdad announced an agreement to restore security and administration of Sinjar, under which all armed forces outside the control of the Iraqi government would be required to leave the region.

However, the fighters of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and militias of Hashd al-Shaabi are apparently reluctant to leave, which creates obstacles to the implementation of the agreement.
