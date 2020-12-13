Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

ISIS Destroys Transmission Towers in Anbar

ISIS militants on Sunday destroyed at least three transmission towers in Iraq’s western province of Anbar.

Qa’im Mayor Ahmed Dilimy said the sabotage act had taken place in an area between Qa’im and Rawa districts.

They used vehicles to pull the towers and bring the grid down, Dilimy said.

Besides violent acts and regular attacks targeting the armed forces and civilians, the ISIS jihadists often carry out attacks on public service facilities.
