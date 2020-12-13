Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 13 December 2020
Sunday، 13 December 2020 01:33 PM

France Strongly Condemns Iran's Execution of Journalist Zam

France has strongly condemned Iran's execution of a Paris-based dissident journalist, Ruhollah Zam whose death penalty was implemented on Saturday morning.

Iranian state television said in a report on Saturday that the "counter-revolutionary" Zam was executed after the supreme court upheld his sentence due to "the severity of the crimes" committed against the country.

"France condemns in the strongest possible terms this serious breach of free expression and press freedom in Iran," reads a statement by the French Foreign Ministry.

"This is a barbaric and unacceptable act that goes against the country's international commitments," it added.

Zam was arrested by Iran's Revolutionary Guards in October 2019.
