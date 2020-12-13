Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 13 December 2020
Sunday، 13 December 2020 01:17 PM

Barzani Receives Envoy of Palestinian President in Erbil

Kurdish prominent leader and president of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, received on Saturday the envoy of the Palestinian president, Major General Jibril Rajoub, in Erbil.

During the meeting, Barzani with Rajoub, who is also the Secretary General of the Central Committee of Fatah, exchanged views on the relations between the Kurdistan Region and Palestine, Barzani's office said in a statement.

The meeting was also attended by Palestinian Consul General in Erbil Nazmi Hazouri, according to the statement.

The presidential envoy further expressed his administration support for the Kurdistan Region's development and prosperity despite the challenges the autonomous region has been facing over the past few years.

Barzani, in return, thanked the people of Palestine for their support to the Kurds in the hard times.
