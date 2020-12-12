Iraq Reports More COVID-19 Recoveries than Infections

The number of coronavirus recoveries was more than the infections in Iraq on Saturday, the country's health ministry said.



Over the past 24 hours, there were 1,022 COVID-19 cases, while 1,772 patients have been discharged from the hospital, the ministry said in a statement.



With 16 new fatalities, the death toll rose to 12,565.



The new reports raised the tally to 573,622, out of which 505,669 people have recovered from COVID-19 since February.