Iraqi Government Says to Implement Deficit Law Fairly

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi and Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi hosted a delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government on Saturday in Baghdad to discuss financial disagreements.



During the meeting, attended by several Iraqi ministers and high-level officials, the Kurdish and Iraqi delegations discussed the Fiscal Deficit Financing Act, which the Iraqi parliament passed last month.



Kadhimi’s office said in an online statement that the meeting emphasized on a mechanism that would help the fair distribution and allocation of the funds to all parts of Iraq.



The KRG delegation is in Baghdad for the fourth day in pursuit of a solution with the federal government over prolonged budgetary disputes.



Despite Iraqi parliament’s passage of the Deficit Law without the Kurdish representatives, the KRG has already expressed commitment to the law as a sign of good will towards the federal government and a future fair agreement.